Pursoma Detox Beauty Dry Jute Brush in Beauty: NA. Pursoma Detox Beauty Dry Jute Brush in Beauty: NA. Five minutes of dry brushing each day helps to stimulate your lymphatic system and promote detoxification while rejuvenating the skin. The Dry Jute Body Brush from Pursoma sloughs away dead, dry skin and stimulates healthy lymphatic drainage to reveal a healthy glow.. Made from ethically harvested jute fiber. Measures approx 6 H x 4 W x 3 D. PURS-WU7. 8880031. Founded in 2014, Pursoma is a beauty wellness company on a mission to keep people well in a modern world. Famous for their therapeutic bath remedies, they design 100% organic products and treatments to initiate detoxification, cellular renewal, and full-body rejuvenation in 30 minutes or less. They believe that pure beauty requires a commitment to self-care: the habit of tending to our wellbeing on a mental, emotional, and physical level. Pursoma products are an invitation to press pause on the hustle and bustle of life and begin powerfully cultivating this habit everyday.