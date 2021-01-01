Detroit Michigan 1701 Vintage MI Retro Detroiter American Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the America design of our United States of America themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Yank fans, this Washington DC trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10328300052 ways to use this vintage Nationality themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Citizenship inspired look your Race addicts will surely love. Perfect for Collectible everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.