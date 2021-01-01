From lola jeans

Devon-Dsb Mom Jeans - 34 - Also in: 36

$40.00
In stock
90s vibes in this contemporary take on the mom jean, designed in our cleverly engineered vertical stretch vintage denim. Wear on repeat with the Vivian blouse for a polished finish. Featured in our Deep Sea Blue, pair with the Vivian blouse for an elevated look. Our sustainable denim is produced using 80% less water than conventional denim. We achieve this with technologies like textile recycling, ozone washing, and laser finishing. Other benefits include reduced pollution and increased worker safety. High-Rise Mom Jeans Deep Sea Blue Sustainable Vintage Denim Inseam: 28" 99% Cotton / 1% Spandex Machine wash. Tumble dry low True to size Model is 5\'10" Tall / Wearing a size 24

