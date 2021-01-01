Boyy Devon Soft Suede Bag in Grey Soft calfskin suede exterior with treated calfskin suede lining and aged silver-tone hardware. Made in Thailand. Measures approx 14W x 11.5H x 7D. Top handle measures approx 16 in length with a 6.5 drop. Detachable and adjustable shoulder strap measures approx 29.5 in length. Top zipper closure. Interior zipper pocket. Signature buckle strap detail at frontSmooth leather base. BOYY-WY136. DEVON SOFT SUEDE. About the designer: Boyy accessories is the collaborative brainchild of Jesse Dorsey and Wannasiri Kongman. Having met in 2004, the two artistic forces kicked off the Boyy beat with a premiere collection in Spring/Summer 2006. With Jesse's profound exposure to trends as a musician/producer/composer and with Wannasiri's undying devotion to fashion and an eye for design, a line of luxury handbags and leather goods. With detachable straps, hidden pockets, and zippered compartments, Boyy bags are as useful as they are stylish.