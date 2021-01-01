Enhance your look with the glamorous design of the Touch Ups Devon heeled sandal. Open toe sandal silhouette with wrapped heel. Shimmery synthetic upper with rhinestone detail and adjustable ankle strap, featuring buckled closure. Soft synthetic lining. Lightly padded synthetic insole. Synthetic outsole features textured heel for grip. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 4 in Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.