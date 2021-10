Show off your sense of curated good taste with this pair of glazed ceramic jars with removable lids. Earthy and organic, they're the embodiment of artisan style. Set of 2 jars. Glazed ceramic. Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide # Pieces In Set: 2Measurements: 8.75 Depth/Inches, 8.75 Width/Inches, 8.25 Height/InchesWeight (lb.): 9 LbBase Material: 100% CeramicCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported