MAJORELLE Devonshire Top in Blue. - size L (also in XL) MAJORELLE Devonshire Top in Blue. - size L (also in XL) Self: 55% cotton 45% linenLining: 100% rayon. Hand wash cold. Front tie closure. Elasticized cuffs. Gauze fabric. Imported. MALR-WS492. MJS412 S20. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.