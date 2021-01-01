A sleek pointed toe, V-cut topline, and heel cutouts lend contemporary charm to the CC Corso Como Devorah pump. Please note: suede styles are pre-treated with 3M SCOTCHGARD PROTECTOR which makes them water-repellent, oil-resistant, durable, and easy to clean. Suede upper material. Ankle strap with adjustable buckle closure. Breathable leather lining. Lightly padded footbed for added comfort. Wrapped kitten heel. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 3 4 in Weight: 8.4 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.