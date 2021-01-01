LifeStride Green Devoted Slip-On Flat

Lifestride Devoted Slip-On Flat. Sporty and sleek, this everyday flat is a standout for comfort, style, and eco-conscious design. Neoprene upper with a round toe, slip-on fit, striped back pull tab, padded heel collar, stretch topline, and flex grooves on the outsole. Toe box, heel counter, linings, sock foam, insole board, and outsole made with recycled materials Soft System comfort package provides all-day support, flex, and cushioning Premium comfort and sustainable design with LifeStride In Motion technology, crafted with two layers of lightweight foam for shock absorption & rebound, ultra-flexible soles, and recycled, bio-degradable materials Traction sole provides you with extra stability