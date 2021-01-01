Ryka Black Devotion Xt Training Sneakers- Black

Ryka Devotion Xt Training Sneakers- Black. The innovative Devotion XT training shoe offers a truly customized fit and feel for the way you move. Breathable mesh upper in a training shoe style with a round toe Interior direct-attach support system customized for lateral movement Synthetic overlays in a stylish gradient print Antimicrobial Ortholite footbed for all-day cushioning Lightweight molded EVA midsole features a full-length RE-ZORB drop-in External RE-ZORB LITE pod network between midsole and outsole Flex grooves under the ball of the foot Eight-piece radiused skeletal rubber outsole works simultaneously with the RE-ZORB LITE midsole and Pivot Point for easy transitions