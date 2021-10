*Nubuck leather upper with ruched vamp *Ankle-high shaft with wraparound strap and laser-cut accents *Closed toe and back *Inner side zipper closure for easy on/off *Breathable microfiber lining *EVA-cushioned footbed provides flexible lightweight impact absorption *Steel shank maintains the shape of the boot and protects your feet *TR outsole offers traction control with every step *1-1/4" heel