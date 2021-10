Saie Dew Blush in Poppy: This dewy, lightweight gel blush gives cheeks a just-pinched pop of color. Made with mulberry extract to brighten, plus elderberry and evening primrose extracts to nourish and soothe, it blends easily into your skin for a radiant, dewy look. And it’s buildable, so you can go for a barely there, natural look or a bold wash of color.12 mL / 0.40oz Made in USA.