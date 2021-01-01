PYT Beauty Dew Me Lip Gloss By PYT Beauty in Pink

Imparting a dewy tint with a natural, sweet flavor, this hyaluronic acid-infused gloss is a perfect pick for everyday wear. Ethereal: champagne pink Enchanted: soft pink Magical: peachy coral Spirited: warm rose About PYT Beauty Wanting the best for their growing daughters' health and skin, best friends Mary Schulman and Amy Carr found themselves on a mission to create clean, pure cosmetics. To this end, they founded PYT Beauty, a collection of makeup and skincare products founded with the motto, " Beauty without the BS (bad stuff)." Subjected to an extensive process of research and testing, their final formulas feature only skin-safe ingredients, ensuring each elixir is one you can trust for not only your own skin, but for your loved ones, too.