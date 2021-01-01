VERSED Dew Point Moisturizing Gel Cream in Beauty: NA. VERSED Dew Point Moisturizing Gel Cream in Beauty: NA. Trade in your heavy cream moisturizer for a feather-light option: VERSED Dew Point Moisturizing Gel Cream. This lightweight hybrid moisturizer features a jelly-like texture that disappears into the skin instantly for a refreshed, never-greasy feel. Sodium Hyaluronate and Aloe Leaf Juice hydrate, while natural antioxidants found in Green Tea soothe skin, fight damaging free radicals and quell inflammation.. Suitable for all skin types, especially problem skin. Vegan, clean, and cruelty-free. Free of Parabens, Phthalates, Sulfates, Formaldehyde, Npes, Pegs, Artificial Colors, Artificial Fragrance, Mineral Oil, Petroleum, Coal Tar, Talc, Hydroquinone, Prop 65 Ingredients, Oxybenzone, Retinyl Palmitate, Triclosan, Triclocarban, BHA and BHT. 2 fl oz. Smooth a peanut-size amount into face, neck and chest area, AM/PM. For best absorption, warm the product in your palms and gently pat into skin. To recycle: Remove cap and throw away in the trash. Cut tube in half, remove any excess product, and toss tube in your recycling bin. VSDE-WU13. V013-01-0000-01. VERSED is the cleanest drugstore skincare brand. They're vegan, sustainably-minded, and hyper-focused on bringing you real results at prices your bank account appreciates. Developed for you, with you, and with our planet in mind. Their mission is simple: make good skin and clean products for all. They help you find what you need to use and what you need to know - from the right product mix, to ingredient breakdowns (the good and the bad). They call themselves VERSED because, frankly, they're pretty well versed in skin and they want you to be too.