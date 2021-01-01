Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel Cream Mini - 0.7 fl oz

What It Is: The lightweight gel-cream formula with a jelly-like texture absorbs instantly and disappears into your skin, leaving it feeling refreshed, never greasy. Basically, it’s ideal for those warmer months when heavier moisturizers tend to weigh you down—or simply if you deal with oily, breakout-prone skin 365 days a year. Sodium hyaluronate (like hyaluronic acid it helps draw in and retain moisture in skin) and aloe leaf juice hydrate while natural antioxidants found in green tea soothe skin, fight damaging free radicals, and quiet inflammation How To Use: Smooth a peanut size amount into skin. Use on face and neck in the AM or PM after cleansing and applying serums. How To Recycle: This tube is likely not accepted through most curbside recycling programs. Bring it to the recycling station located at the front of every Target store instead.