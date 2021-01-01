TATCHA Dewy Skin Cream, Serum Stick, & Lip Balm 3 pc Kit

Pick up this trio of TATCHA favorites. Formulated to be non-irritating, The Dewy Skin Cream contains Hadasei-3 antiaging complex, a fermentation of uji green tea, Okinawa Mozuku algae, and akita rice. This formula with Okinawa red algae (chondrus crispus extract) and hyaluronic acid (sodium hyaluronate) helps hydrate to reduce the appearance of dry fine lines and wrinkles. Serum Stick is an intensive moisturizing balm intended for targeted hydration. The formulation includes squalane, along with Japanese lemon balm extract and Hadasei 3 to help provide moisture in dry areas of the face. The stick delivery makes it easy to apply to specific areas of the face that looks dry. Gold Spun Lip Balm contains a hard-laid top sheet of 24-karat gold leaf to help give lips a glow. Camellia oil in the lip balm contains oleic acid, plus vitamins A, B, and E, as well as nourishing omega 3, 6 and 9. It also contains antioxidants and essential fatty acids and helps to seal in moisture. How do I use it: Massage a pearl-size amount of The Dewy Skin Cream onto face, neck, and decolletage in upward strokes. Glide Serum Stick onto any dry areas to target treat -- under eyes, cheeks, outer corners of the eyes, forehead, and more. Apply Lip Balm evenly to coat lips. Reapply as needed From TATCHA. Includes: