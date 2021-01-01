Tweak'd by Nature Dhatelo Restore Hair Spray Trio

Restore Hair Treatment Finishing Spray by Tweak'd by Nature is an innovative light-hold hair spray formulated with dhatelo seed oil, karanja oil, and hyaluronic acid. This lightweight and workable hair spray leaves hair with a touchable and smooth, natural style and brushes out easily. Formulated for anyone with dry hair, it's ideal for all hair types, including fine, medium, and coarse and has an almond and vanilla scent with a hint of honey. How do I use it: Shake well before use. Spray onto dry, styled hair, holding 8" to 12" away. From Tweak'd by Nature. Includes: