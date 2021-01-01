Diabetes Meal Planner: Deliciously simple recipes and weekly weight-loss menus - Supported by Diabetes UK Phil Vickery Author

'Phil Vickery is not only a talented chef, but something rarer still, a sensible and sensitive one.' The IndependentPhil Vickery's Diabetes Meal Planner gives anyone living with diabetes the tools to make the right choices and achieve a healthy, balanced lifestyle. The tempting dishes can be enjoyed by the whole family and range from Braised Aubergines with Spiced Butterbeans and Crispy Garlic to Five Vegetable Curry, Spring Braised Chicken with Little Gem, Peas and Beans, Banana, Oat and Peanut Cookie Balls and Plum Compote. All of them are accompanied by nutritional analysis and traffic light labelling that reveals at a glance what you are eating, as well as useful tips about food groups and ingredients.