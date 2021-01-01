Diabetes: Symptoms, Prevention, Management and Paleo Diet Recipes for Diabetics Barbara Trisler Author

************************* Save Over 60% With This 2-in-1 Book Bundle ***********************Have you or a member of your family been diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes? Do you want to discover how you can use simple proven strategies to prevent or manage this disease? If so this book is for you..Whether you have been diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, you can live a long and healthy life by eating healthy, being physically active, and taking medications (if prescribed) to keep your blood glucose (sugar) in your target range. This book will provide you with all the information you need in a simple, step-by-step and easy to read format.This 2-in-1 book bundle consists of:Diabetes Type 1 and 2 - The Ultimate Guide to Diabetes Type 1 and 2 (Part I)Diabetes - Paleo Diet Recipes for Diabetics (Part II)In this book, you'll discover:How insulin works to control your blood sugar (Chapter 1)The difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes and their causes (Chapter 2)3 things type 1 diabetics need to amend to avoid complications (Chapter 3)12 complications of type 2 diabetes and how they differ from type 1 (Chapter 4)6 Characteristics of women who are at risk of developing gestational diabetes and ways to reverse or control it (Chapter 6)22 myths and preconceived ideas about diabetes (Chapter 7)A list of equipments you may need to purchase and why you need them (Chapter 8)A detailed weight loss guide for diabetics and how to calculate your BMI (Chapter 9) How you can balance your nutritional needs, before and after exercise (Chapter 11)A macronutrient conversion table to help you make your own meals or check the nutrient content of your favourite recipes (Chapter 12)A look at the benefits of the paleo diet for diabetics and helpful tips for getting started on the paleo diet (Chapter 15)A list of paleo foods you should eat and those you should avoid (Chapter 16)Over 75 delicious paleo diet recipes for diabetics, including recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in HD pictures and step by step instructions (Chapter 18)...and much much more!Dr. Steve Parker (M.D), an Arizona hospitalist has this to say - When I started exploring the Paleolithic diet as an approach to diabetes several years ago, my first concern was whether it provided adequate basic nutrition. I.e., enough vitamins, minerals, essential fatty acids, fiber, protein, etc. I convinced myself it is indeed adequate, So, if you are ready to take back control of your health, download this book and lets get started!***Because this book is enrolled in Kindle Matchbook, Amazon will make this ebook available to you for FREE (that is 0.00) when you buy the paperback version from Amazon!!******Your satisfaction means the world to us therefore, we offer you 30 Days NO QUESTIONS ASKED, MONEY BACK GUARANTEE on this eBook if it does not meet your need***