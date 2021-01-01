Titanium case and bracelet. Fixed titanium bezel. Blue dial with luminous gold-tone hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Caliber E013 eco-drive movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 29 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Citizen Blue Dial Titanium Ladies Watch EW2509-83L.