DIALYSIS DIET COOKBOOK 2020: Complete Diet Plan to Managing Chronic Kidney Disease and Avoiding Dialysis Matthew J. Ferguson Author

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a type of kidney disease in which there is gradual loss of kidney function over a period of months or years.Chronic Kidney Disease affected 753 million people globally in 2018, including 417 million females and 336 million males. Complications with this disease may include heart disease, high blood pressure, bone disease, or anemia.In this cookbook, you will find Smart menu choices which includes:•Low to medium potassium Vegetable choices•Low to moderate potassium Fruit choices•Deserts•Salads•Smoothies•Low sodium Sauce choicesAnd many other recipes!