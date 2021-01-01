Plasma high-tech ceramic case with a dark brown leather strap. Fixed plasma high-tech ceramic bezel. Brown dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 9 o'clock position. Large seconds sub-dial at the 9 o'clock position. Rado calibre 657 automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 43 mm. Case thickness: 11.8 mm. Strap width: 21 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rado DiaMaster Automatic Brown Dial Mens Watch R14129306.