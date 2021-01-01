Plasma (high-tech) ceramic case with a blue leather strap. Fixed plasma (high-tech) ceramic bezel. Blue dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Power reserve indicator. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 43 mm. Case thickness: 12.3 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, power reserve. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rado DiaMaster XL Automatic Blue Dial Mens Watch R14138206.