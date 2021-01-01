DiamonArt Cultured Freshwater Pearl and Cubic Zirconia Sterling Silver Jacket Earrings, One Size

Classic cultured freshwater pearls and cubic zirconia stones are a perfect match on these unique drop jacket earrings.Metal: Rhodium-plated sterling silverStones: Cultured freshwater pearlsOther Stones: Simulated diamond 2.11 ct. t.w. diamond equivalentBack: PostDimensions: 15.14x618.59mmCare: Wipe CleanCountry Of Origin: ImportedCarat (ct.) total weight (t.w.) represents the approximate total weight of diamonds or equivalent appearance.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.