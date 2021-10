Beautiful and timeless, this Miabella Diamond-Accent Initial "I" Necklace, will make a personal fashion statement . Beautifully crafted in sleek yellow gold, this capital letter "I" is enhanced with 10 round-cut, prong-set diamonds (G-H, SI). Radiant with a bright polish, this lovely letter suspends along an 18-inch cable chain that secures with a spring-ring clasp. Coordinate this diamond necklace with any business or casual attire and look breathtaking.