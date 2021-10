A geometric diamond pendant stacks a slender pave on top of an icy baguette and a fiery round stone, all stationed at the end of this 14-karat gold necklace. 16" length; 1/4" pendant Spring-ring closure Total diamond weight: 0.09ct. Color: G Clarity: SI1 14k gold/diamond Made in the USA >Diamond Guide This product is Fair Trade-Certified(TM) and was made using practices to protect the environment, build sustainable livelihoods and boost