Musa by Bobbie - Musa by Bobbie's green necklace demonstrates founder Bobbie van der Vlugt's belief that jewellery should have talismanic properties. It's crafted in the designer's Miami home from yellow opal, citrine and vintage African beads threaded onto a brown leather cord, then adorned with a 14kt gold charm embellished by a single flush-set diamond. Frame it with a scooped neckline.