Diamond Cocoon Skin Booster

WHAT IT IS Imagine if you could add superior benefits to your usual serum and moisturize. When your skin faces regular challenges, it may be time to power up your skincare regime. With this revolutionary complex you are giving your skin that extra care it needs without renouncing your favourite beauty allies. Enjoy more balanced skin, a revitalized complexion and a younger-looking appearance. This prebiotic formula will get your skin ready for the day! Prebiotic concentrate. 1 oz. Made in Spain WHAT IT DOES An extra dose of goodness for your skincare favorites Minimizes the appearance of signs of aging Reveals healthy-looking and resilient skin Prevents dehydration and reveals suppler skin Nourishes your skin microbiota to help reveal a more balanced and radiant complexion Helps maintain clean skin in the face of pollutants Suitable for vegans Dermatologically tested. WHO IT'S FOR For normal to combination skin types. HOW TO USE IT Apply in the morning and, if you wish, also at night. Place 0.5 ml of the concentrate (3 pumps) into your hand and add a similar amount of your regular treatment product (moisturizer, serum, oil etc.). Mix the two products and apply gently to your face, neck and décolleté until completely absorbed. PRO TIPS Perfect for combining with any serum or moisturizing cream. Mixing with products that contain sunscreen is not recommended.