Versace Yellow Diamond Eau de Toilette is a rare fragrance inspired by a rare jewel. A one-of-a-kind scent experience of luxury, energy and warmth. It opens with a burst of bright citron, fresh pear sorbet, sparkling bergamot and a touch of neroli, followed by elegant orange blossom, freesia and mimosa. Ambery woods, sunny and vibrant palo santo wood and musk round out the surprising and fascinating fragrance. Notes:- Top: bergamot, lemon,