Musa by Bobbie - Musa by Bobbie's orange bracelet is a testament to founder Bobbie van der Vlugt's free-spirited approach and fondness for eclectic materials. It's handmade in the label's Miami workshop, where it's adorned with faceted emeralds and African and Venetian beads dating from the 1800s, then accented by a round-cut black diamond held in an 18kt-gold bezel setting.