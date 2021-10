Shay - Shay creative directors Tania and Ladan Shayan merge a contemporary mood-lifting colour palette with Art Deco-inspired silhouettes to create this 18kt rose-gold ring. It's handmade in the label's Los Angeles workshop with emeralds, rubies and sapphires totalling 8.66ct hewn to a baguette cut - a gemstone shape first popularised in the 1920s - framed by white diamond pavé totalling 0.47ct. Style it with neutral edits to make the rainbow hues pop.