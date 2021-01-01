HUDA BEAUTY Diamond Hydrating Lip Balm, One Size , Beige

What it is: A sheer, buttery balm made from a blend of soothing ingredients that hydrate and nourish for the perfect pout.Ingredient Callouts: This product is cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: Hydrating Diamond Lip Balms are infused with mango butter and coconut oil fatty acids to hydrate and nourish for soft, supple, pillow-like lips. The overspray creates an eye-catching, crushed diamond effect while adding a little sparkle to your pout.Suggested Usage:-Apply these buttery balms across lips first thing in the morning to put a sparkle in your step.-Reapply throughout the day whenever you need a pick me up.-Try layering it on top of one of your favorite lipstick colorsâit'll add some sparkle as well as enrich the color oh-so subtly.-The hydrating formula will soothe and hydrate your lips in a second, making them a perfect travel companion.Size:0.09 oz/ 2.8gIngredients:Diisostearyl Malate, Octyldodecanol, Triisodecyl Trimellitate, Synthetic Wax, Polybutene, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Polyethylene, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Propylene Carbonate, Flavor/Aroma, Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Tin Oxide, Dicalcium Phosphate, Calcium AluminumBorosilicate, Mica, Aluminum Calcium Sodium Silicate, Calcium Titanium Borosilicate, Alumina, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite [+/-Blue 1 Lake (Ci 42090), Iron Oxides (Ci 77492), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491), Red 28 Lake (Ci 45410), Red 6 (Ci 15850), Red 7 Lake (Ci 15850). Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Yellow 5 Lake (Ci 19140)].