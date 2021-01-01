The Hedgren Diamond Kayla 2 Way Backpack exudes posh style with a quilted finish, high-quality nylon upper, and a leather trim. Zipper closure. Dual rolled carrying handles with dual adjustable shoulder straps. Exterior front slip pocket. Signature logo hardware detail in front. Flat bottom. Lined interior. Interior 15.6 padded laptop compartment. Two interior zip pockets. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 11 1 4 in Middle Width: 11 1 4 in Top Width: 11 1 4 in Depth: 4 in Height: 15 1 4 in Strap Length: 32 1 2 in Strap Drop: 14 1 4 in Handle Length: 13 3 4 in Handle Drop: 5 1 4 in Weight: 1 lb 15 oz