Aya Muse Diamond Knit Top in Neutral. - size XS (also in L, M) Aya Muse Diamond Knit Top in Neutral. - size XS (also in L, M) 63% viscose 37% nylon. Made in China. Dry clean only. Lightweight knit fabric. Item not sold as a set. AYAR-WS24. AMP2102. Ethical and entirely unique, Los Angeles based label Aya Muse offers sustainable collections that serve to elevate and empower one's individual style. Derived from Japanese and Greek linguistic roots, Aya Muse meaning: 'beautiful inspiration' designs collections that embody the definition of the brand's name. From timeless reinvigorated 90's classics like the 'visible thong', biker shorts, and nostalgic knits, Aya Muse has since become a go-to ethical knitwear brand for contemporary women's pieces.