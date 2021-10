What it is: A hydrating, lavender-scented mist that moisturizes, refreshes and brightens skin. What it does: It's formulated with artemia salina, which helps stimulate skin and reduce signs of premature aging. Hydro-flow maintains optimum levels of skin hydration; pea extract and natural sugars enhance your skin's moisture barrier, which is essential for skin suppleness; and lavender oil delivers a delicious softness and sense of well-being. How