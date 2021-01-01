The Black Diamond Nitro 22 Pack is a versatile daypack that you can take hiking, biking, Climbing, or on your daily commute. The backpanel, harness, and hipbelt all feature well-ventilated OpenAir; construction to maximize comfort on the move. Side stretch pockets hold onto your water bottle, the zippered hipbelt pocket keeps small Items within arms reach, and the stash pocket on the front is a great spot for storing a lightweight shell or other layers. Features of the Black Diamond Nitro 22 Pack ReACTIV suspension with High-flow OpenAir backpanel, shoulder straps and waistbelt Zippered panel access Trekking pole/ice axe attachment loops, bike light clip Front, side and hipbelt stretch pockets, and raincover pocket (raincover not included) Hydration compatible with external-access hydration sleeve