Pavé diamonds are set in long rows to create the effect of five surfaces on this dazzling Maria Tash single Earring. A true feat of manufacturing, 64 full cut, ideal diamonds measuring less than 1mm each are micropavé-set into each ring, which sparkles in totality. Handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold. Detailed in diamonds, totaling 0.14 carat VS2/G. Hoop measures 5mm in diameter.