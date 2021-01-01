Versace Yellow Diamond Perfume Gift Set for Women, 3 Pieces

Treat yourself or someone special to this Versace Yellow Diamond Women's Fragrance Gift Set. It features a miniature bottle of eau de toilette spray and individual tubes of scented shower gel and body lotion. The flowery scent has a delightful blend of orange blossom, freesia, water lily, mimosa, amber and musk notes. This Versace fragrance gift set can be used daily or for special occasions. Versace Yellow Diamond is crafted as a pure, transparent and airy floral fragrance, sparkling and intense as the yellow color, while being luxurious and feminine like a diamond. A rare and beautifully crafted jewel is revealed in this fresh and vivid floral perfume crafted by Versace. Like a burst of light, this scent opens with luminous freshness of lemon, bergamot, neroli and pear sorbet. As the heart emerges the unique airy orange blossom, freesia, mimosa and water lily reveal itself. Following, the lingering base is made of amber, precious musk and guaiac wood. The energy of this fragrance exudes charm and femininity. Top notes: lemon, bergamot, neroli, and pear sorbet Heart notes: orange blossom, freesia, mimosa, and water lily Base notes: amber, precious musk, and guaiac wood Recommended for women Gift set includes: Yellow Diamond 1.7 Fl Oz Eau De Toilette, 1.7 Fl Oz Shower gel, & 1.7 Fl Oz Body Lotion