Herkimer Mines "Diamond" Quartz and Rose Quartz Beaded Necklace A refined take on rustic design, this double-strand necklace's robust stones give you a bold way to wear a dreamy color palette. Approx. 29"L x 1/4"W Stamped .925, sterling silver Lobster-claw clasp Made in USA Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Total Carat Weight: N/A Herkimer "Diamond" Quartz; 25-32mm, 3mm; mined in USA Rose Quartz; 20x15mm