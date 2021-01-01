Black Diamond Shadow LV Climbing Shoe - 6.5 - Black

The Black Diamond Shadow LV Climbing Shoe is a serious Climbing shoe for tough, overhanging routes. Starting with Engineered Knit Technology in the Upper, this low-volume shoe is durable and incredibly breathable, so you stay comfortable for the full day of Climbing. The aggressive downturn and High asymmetry is designed for steep routes. Toe-hook like a champ with the incredibly sticky Fuse rubber and complete the route with confidence. Features of the Black Diamond Shadow LV Climbing Shoe LV lastG??for low volume feet Aggressive, downturned last for steep routes and bouldering 4.3mm Rubber Outsole is molded for superior grip, optimal consistency, and Performance Engineered knit Technology tongue provides exceptional breathability and comfort Minimalist Midsole for extra sensitivity on steep terrain Combination of printed and molded High friction rubber on top of the foot maximizes durability, dexterity and grip for toe-hooking Velcro strap for Fit adjustability