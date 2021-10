This rose gold bangle captures the luxury and the party atmosphere you can feel in Paris. Inspired by Nouvel Heritage's home city, the Soiree Mood Bangle is paved with round and pear-shaped diamonds. Stunning on its own or stacked with your other favorites! Handcrafted in 18-karat rose gold. Detailed in 56 white diamonds. Diamonds total 1.25 carats. Bangle circumference 17cm. Bangle is 6mm wide.