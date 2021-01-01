Diamond Solitary Flower White Gold Drop Earrings

A state of flourishing. Ileana Makri's Florescence Collection beautifully represents the state or period of flowering; the process of developing richly and fully. Ileana's Solitary Flower Earrings are formed from polished white gold and illuminated by white diamonds on the petals of the flower. The flower is then suspended from a yellow gold fastened ear hook. A contrast gorgeous enough for everyday wear! Handcrafted in 18-karat yellow and white gold. Detailed in 0.20 carat white diamonds. Measures approximately 17mm tall and 5mm wide. Finished with yellow gold fastened ear hooks.