LOCK & LOCK Diamond Travel Tumbler Mug w/Leakproof Screw Cap – Vacuum Insulated Flask Double Walled Coffee Cup 18/8 Stainless Steel Hydration Water Bottle, 13.5 oz, Red

18/8 stainless steel: completely made from durable 18/8 stainless steel Our diamond tumbler is designed to Last. With a double wall vacuum insulation along with a special inner copper lining, It keeps your hot drinks hot and your cold beverages cold to the last drop. Comfort: with its slim profile and sloping sides, The diamond tumbler Fits perfectly in anyone’s Hands. The softly dimpled and textured exterior makes it stand out from the rest and is always sweat free. Its slim design allows it to fit into almost all cup holders. The silicone bottom prevents your bottle from sliding around and keeps it in place. Built in strainer: whether you are enjoying a hot relaxing tea or an icy cold Beverage, The diamond tumbler has a strainer that keeps your tea bag or large ice cubes in the bottle rather than in your face. When pouring a drink out from your diamond tumbler, The strainer will prevent the tea bag or ice cubes from splashing into your cup. Easy to clean: All silicone seals and the strainer are designed to be dissembled so that you can make sure that every nook and cranny of your diamond tumbler is impeccably clean. With its straight interior walls, cleaning with a soft brush couldn’t be easier. Leak-proof: the diamond tumbler was made for the person on the move, so of course it is leak-proof. The screw cap securely keeps your favorite drinks inside the bottle and not all over your stuff. Whether you are at the office, at the gym, or just enjoying a peaceful moment on the patio, The diamond tumbler will take care of your drink., Weight: 0.58 Pounds, Manufacturer: LOCK & LOCK USA, INC.