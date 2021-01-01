Black Diamond Women's Recon Mittens, Large

Fit and Design: Pre-curved fit for convenient comfort and warmth Durable goat leather construction Pertex Shield® gauntlet cuff to lock out the cold Goat leather Black Diamond® patch logo and palm for tougher grip EVA padding along back of hand and knuckles to provide maximum impact protection Technology: BD.dry™ waterproof insert to keep your hands dry and comfortable 340 g PrimaLoft® Gold insulation on back and 170 g on palm to retain warmth Additional Details: Weight: 189.8 g/6.69 oz Temperature range: -24 °C/-12 °C, -11 °F/10 °F