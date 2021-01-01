Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel with a white ceramic inlay. White mother of pearl dial with luminous gold-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Seiko caliber V137 eco-drive movement with a 6-month power reserve. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 33 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Band width: 16 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: Set of 18 diamonds on dial. In general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkelin. Dress watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko Diamonds White Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch SUT338.