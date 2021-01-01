Diana Organic Cotton Ballet Neckline Dress - 2 - Also in: 0, 3, 1

The Diana dress has a scooped front and back neckline that is flattering on everyone and works well when worn over a classic bra. The fitted silhouette contours the body and stops below the knee. Made from our signature GOTS certified organic cotton jersey with a touch of elastane. The dress can be worn casually with a flat sandal or a pair of high heels for a night out. Wrinkle free and machine washable this timeless piece is sure to become a go-to favorite. Our model wears size 0. Content: 91% Organic Cotton + 9% Recycled Elastaine Easy care instructions: - Wash in cold water with like colors. Do not bleach! - Tumble dry low heat; use cold iron if necessary. Made in Romania