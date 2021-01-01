NILI LOTAN Diane Blazer in Brown 70% wool 25% polyamide 5% other fibers. Made in USA. Dry clean only. Single front button closure. Padded shoulders and buttoned cuffs. Side flap pockets and interior slip pocket. Back vent. Plaid houndstooth pattern. NILF-WO72. 10345-W847. About the designer: Israeli-American designer Nili Lotan founded her eponymous design studio in 2003. Prior to its launch, Lotan studied at the Shenkar Fashion Institute in Tel Aviv before relocating to New York, where she held head design positions with Nautica and Ralph Lauren. Known for military-inspired outerwear, Lotan's line now encompasses elegant tops and knits.