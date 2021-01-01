HEARTLOOM Diane Dress in White. - size XS (also in L) HEARTLOOM Diane Dress in White. - size XS (also in L) Self: 70% cotton 30% polyLining: 100% cottonTrim: 55% poly 45% rayon. Made in China. Hand wash. Partially lined. Pull-on styling. Smocked waist. Lightweight jersey slub bodice with tiered voile fabric skirt. HEAR-WD233. 215C30A. Heartloom is a New York based brand that combines East Coast sophistication with a laid back West Coast style that embodies the modern bohemian sprit. Heartloom is known for a casual, cool and modern sophistication that extends beyond its celebrity west coast clientele. Vintage inspired prints, delicate dresses and knitwear with unexpected, quirky details tell a strong story about the Heartloom lifestyle. Feminine eclectic clothing that is effortless yet polished, providing day-to-evening versatility.