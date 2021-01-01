h:ours Diane Mini Skirt in Black. - size L (also in M, S, XL, XS) h:ours Diane Mini Skirt in Black. - size L (also in M, S, XL, XS) 93% poly 7% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash. Dual lining. Pull-on styling with elastic waistband. Singular cut-out detail at hip. Slinky jersey fabric with ruched sidesItem not sold as a set. Waist to shortest hem measures approx 11 and to longest hem approx 19.5 in length. HURR-WQ95. HOQ127 F20. h:ours is for sipping cocktails and dancing under the stars, when the hours until sunrise stretch forever and the night belongs to the girls. A purveyor of slinky jersey and body-hugging silhouettes, each piece is made to empower its wearer. After all, isn't confidence the sexiest accessory? From eye-catching cut-outs to strappy asymmetric styling, h:ours pairs sleek looks with the moments you won't want to forget.