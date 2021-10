A satiny jacquard-woven pattern checkers the seamless soft cups of this pocketed bra that beautifully supports and shapes. Prosthetics or symmetry shapers fit easily into the pockets; forms not included. 42% polyester, 41% nylon, 17% spandex. By Amoena; imported. Lingerie. Nordstrom currently does not accept insurance for items purchased online. Please contact your insurance provider for coverage and filing information.